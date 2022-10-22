1,795 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average of $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.