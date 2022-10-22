18,158 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,248,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

