1inch Network (1INCH) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $353.87 million and $16.67 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.03 or 0.28027768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010947 BTC.

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,412,394 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

