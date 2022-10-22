1peco Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00008545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a market capitalization of $245.84 million and $1,408.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.