2,326 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,266,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 524,238 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,196,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

