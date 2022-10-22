28,189 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,213. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.