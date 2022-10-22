31,480 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. 1,114,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

