37Protocol (37C) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $570.42 Million

37Protocol (37C) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, 37Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 37Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00004044 BTC on popular exchanges. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and approximately $69,288.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol launched on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

