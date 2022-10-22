3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Stock Up 3.3 %
3M stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
