41,868 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International Stock Down 8.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of RHI traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,676,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,744. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

