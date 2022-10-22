80,000 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.