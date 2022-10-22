8,320 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

