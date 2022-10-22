Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.17-$5.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.06.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,859,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,843. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.