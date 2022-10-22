AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 8th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $159,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

