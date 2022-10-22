ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $144.60 million and approximately $16,304.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00114065 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,713.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

