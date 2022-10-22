Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.17

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Acala Token has a market cap of $88.49 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.16015688 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,131,341.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.