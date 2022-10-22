adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on adidas in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

ADS stock opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €138.30 and its 200-day moving average is €165.15. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

