adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADDYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.90.

adidas stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

