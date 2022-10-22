Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAP. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average is $187.91.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $67,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

