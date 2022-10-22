Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

