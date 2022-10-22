Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

