Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,102,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

