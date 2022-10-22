Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 82,295 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,265,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $794,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.62 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

