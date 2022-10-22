Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VEA opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

