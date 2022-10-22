Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

