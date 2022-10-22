Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 15,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

