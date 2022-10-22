Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

QCOM stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

