Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Sells $559,500.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,101.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $572.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 134,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.