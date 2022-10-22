AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.98

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

AGC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGC Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

