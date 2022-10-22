Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.11. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

