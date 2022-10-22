Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $533.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

