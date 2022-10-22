Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $242.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day moving average is $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

