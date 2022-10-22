Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 263.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.27.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

