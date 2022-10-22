Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

