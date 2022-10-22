Aigen Investment Management LP Has $946,000 Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

