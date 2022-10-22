Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

