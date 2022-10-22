Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 406,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

