Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $689,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.