Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $767,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

