Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $19.19 million and $1.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00136031 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00263381 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060846 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021427 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

