Aion (AION) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and $1.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134740 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00263189 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

