Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €1.90 ($1.94) target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AFLYY. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.41.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

