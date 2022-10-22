Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) versus Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akso Health Group and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $1.75 million 17.87 -$34.83 million N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.67 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Akso Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akso Health Group and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 478.51%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45%

Risk & Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.8, indicating that its share price is 1,180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akso Health Group beats Pagaya Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Rating)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

