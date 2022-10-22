Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.85.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.