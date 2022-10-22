Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) PT Lowered to $57.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LNT opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

