Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.88.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.