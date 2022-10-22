Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 7th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 7,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.48. 28,988,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,556,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

