Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,458,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,562,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.