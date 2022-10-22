Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $533.73 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.00 and its 200-day moving average is $514.06. The stock has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

