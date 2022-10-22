Amaze World Self Reported Market Cap Tops $91.63 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $91.63 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

